Claire McCaskill: Trump 'Irrationally' Attacks Women Because He Is 'Massively Insecure'

Former Senator Claire McCaskill hit several nails on the head in her analysis of Trump's compulsion to attack strong, smart women. On Deadline White House, Nicolle Wallace opened the segment by playing a montage of just a few of the most recent misogyny-laced cheap shots he's taken at women who have dared not kiss the ring.

TRUMP: We've had a big problem with the young, a woman governor from, you know who I'm talking about, from Michigan... (cut) ...and you should be saying congratulations instead of asking a really snarky question because I know exactly what you mean by that. (cut) Well, you know, it's a sad thing. She's a sick puppy in my opinion. She really is. She's got a lot of problems.

Wallace ran down a few more of Trump's targets, like Nancy Pelosi and Hillary Clinton, quoting the New York Times piece taking note that he's apparently gone back to attacking strong women who challenge him. (Dear NYT..."gone back?" Had he stopped?) She asked, "What gives?"

WALLACE: What do you think gives with a time of pandemic, not softening any of his attacks, but in some ways, against some women, seeming to sharpen them?

The former Missouri Senator had the perfect answer. President Putinpoodle is a quivering, spineless coward.

McCASKILL: Yeah, you know, let me just say, I've got a little bit of experience with this. Having gone through a political career for decades, there is one common theme to men who irrationally attack women in positions of power. And what is always true is they are massively insecure. They are really threatened by women who are strong and smart. And there is one commonality that all the women he has, that he's attacked have. They are strong and they are smart. And they have overcome. You know, he was given millions of dollars by his father. You know, he was, you know, never really had to scratch and scrape and figure out how to achieve something when he wasn't supposed to, quote/unquote. From bone spurs to, you know, getting in a good school to being given millions of dollars to be able to do his career, you compare and contrast that to a Governor Whitmer, or to a Nancy Pelosi or to Yamiche or to the other African-American reporter who he's gone after in the briefing room, these are women who have had to fight and use their strength and they are not afraid of him. And he really doesn't do well with people who aren't afraid of him. And so it is pretty obvious to me what's going on. And I think as Gene said, I think it's pretty obvious to most women in the country. It's not like we don't get this. And that's why if Donald Trump is not re-elected, it will be because the women of America have just had enough. We've just had enough.

(psst...is "the other African-American reporter" April Ryan, Sen. McCaskill? Love ya, but do better next time.)

Sen. McCaskill is right, though. One hundred percent. Trump is threatened by competence and intelligence, which is why he cannot attract talent of any substance. He is filled with misogyny, so combine womanhood with strength and intelligence, throw in real courage, and you have Trump's kryptonite.

Have we had enough, yet?