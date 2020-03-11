Convicted Rapist Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison

Convicted rapist and sexual assaulter, Harvey Weinstein, will spend decades in prison. On Wednesday morning he was sentenced to a staggering 23 year sentence, sharply higher than the defense request for a five year sentence. During the February trial, Weinstein was found guilty of forcing oral sex on his former assistant, Mimi Haleyi and of raping aspiring actress Jessica Mann. Both women attended the sentencing hearing and read impact statements to the packed courtroom.

Weinstein, back in a wheelchair (of course), spoke briefly, comparing the MeToo movement to McCarthyism. He also talked about how wonderful his charity work was. He rambled, saying:“I had no great powers in this industry. Miramax at the height of its fame was a smaller company. I couldn’t blackball anybody, because if I said don’t use that actress . . . Warner Brothers would have said I’m going to use them just to spite” me. He also stated that he had not seen his three oldest children since the stories came out in late 2017, saying “I have no idea what they’re doing and I have no communication with them. That for me is hell on earth.”

Prosecutors had argued for the maximum sentence of 29 years, stating that Weinstein had lived “a life rooted in criminality, criminality that has gone unchecked for decades.” The defense asked for the minimum sentence of five years, arguing that he has already suffered enough (lol). They actually had the nerve to say that “Mr. Weinstein cannot walk outside without being heckled, he has lost his means to earn a living, simply put, his fall from grace has been historic, perhaps unmatched in the age of social media."

Maybe if you didn't rape people you wouldn't be "heckled" or unable to earn a living.

Just a reminder that Weinstein still faces charges in Los Angeles for alleged assaults on numerous actresses. Numerous women have come forward once the initial accusations came to light.

Hopefully we won't hear much more about this animal outside of his trial in LA. The less we hear his name, the better.