Irony Dies As Fox News Warns Women About Responsibility For Rape

The Network Roger Ailes made... goes there.
By Frances Langum
This is really a debate between before-and-after the "Me Too" movement.

Former prosecutor Jonna Spilbor takes the "before" side: women who are in friendly contact with the accused are not likely to get a rape conviction.

Law Professor Caroline Polisi knocks that down, noting that the prosecution in the Harvey Weinstein case communicated clearly that rape isn't about relationships or sex, it's about power, and that women in a personal and professional relationship with one of the most powerful movie producers in Hollywood would be highly UNlikely to be "disrespectful" of Weinstein regardless of his actions -- this is why he got away with it and his behavior was a VERY open secret for years.

This is from 2017:

Then Jonna Spilbor, who is sitting on a set at FOX NEWS, for cry-yi, says this:

"We need to make sure that women also take responsibility ... a lot of these women wanted to get a foothold in their career, and for that reason, they spent time with a man who later they'd accuse of rape."

And they did not immediately cut to a clip from "Bombshell"? Missed opportunity!

