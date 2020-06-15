Irony Dies As Fox's Howie Kurtz Worries About 'Journalistic Imbalance'

Our friends at Mock Paper Scissors have a saying:

"Eiron, The Goddess of Irony, Laughed So Hard She Farted."

Enter Howie Kurtz, stage right. (Transcript via Mediaite):

HOWARD KURTZ: I understand the anger and the frustration of black journalists sparked by the brutal killing of George Floyd and decades of police brutality. But there’s a growing pattern of imbalance and intolerance at some of our top news organizations. And for many younger journalists, that’s just fine, they don’t want contrary opinions published. Fox News takes its share of knocks, there are a number of prominent conservative hosts here, but you get many points of view on this network every day. The new approach is even being touted as a business model. Most readers at the Times or viewers at CNN or MSNBC are liberal, so these outlets make more money by keeping the base happy. There’s a sense of mission as they slam Trump, embrace Black Lives Matter, and now demand apologies and resignations if their bosses allow opposing views any daylight.

For at least four decades, conservatives have depended on "both sides" journalism to cover up their false propaganda. We can't bury that false balance fast enough.

Old tweets on topic:

As @Mr_Electrico often notes, there are only two permissible media templates:

1. Both Sides!

2. Dems in Disarray! — Brooke Lester (@AnummaBrooke) January 16, 2020

This morning a reminder that You Can't Be On Both Sides of the Edmund Pettus Bridge#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/Fzd4aTsUVl — driftglass (@Mr_Electrico) January 20, 2020