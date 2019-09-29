Fox's Howie Kurtz Whines About Nicolle Wallace Fact-Checking Trump In Real Time

As we discussed here at Crooks and Liars, what Nicolle Wallace did when she broke away from a Trump presser week to fact-check him ought to be the de facto reaction by everyone in our media to the lying liar Trump, but apparently it didn't sit too well over on Trump's propaganda network, a.k.a. Fox "news."

Fox's so-called "media analyst" and Trump booster Howard Kurtz whined about Wallace and how terribly "unfair" it was for her not to allow Trump to finish his gaslighting before breaking in and informing her viewers that he was lying on this Sunday's Media Buzz.

Cry me a river Howie: