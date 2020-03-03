Fox Business Hopes Bloomberg Will 'Turn Into Ross Perot,' Help Trump

On Tuesday's Varney & Co., the former head of Freedom Watch discussed how Mike Bloomberg could turn the Democratic nomination into a Ross Perot-like paradigm and hand the 2020 election to Donald Trump.

There's going to be a lot of Wayne's World "and maybe monkeys will fly out of my butt" moments on Fox outlets through the November election. Positing how Democrats "might help Trump win" is moving chess pieces around the board without knowing how to play, but it fills the airtime and promotes the so-called president for MAGA viewers, so it's approved programming on Fox.

To wit: Stuart Varney and Brad Blakeman promoting all the worst-case scenarios for the Democratic party like hoping "all the Bernie Sanders supporters stay-at-home if he loses the nomination."

Blakeman said, "If it's a brokered convention then all hell breaks loose."

Varney chimed in that Bloomberg could then buy delegates on the convention floor.

Blakeman replied, "Bloomberg could turn out to be the Ross Perot of 2020 and be a spoiler. He certainly has no chance of winning, " he said.

Varney replied, "There are some people in our audience who remember the election of 1992."

Well, well, well.

He continued, "Had it not been for Ross Perot, Bush 41 would've had a second term."

"Ross Perot gave the election to Bill Clinton," Varney said.

"Absolutely."

Varney asked, "So do you think Bloomberg will give the election to Donald Trump?"

Blakeman said, "He very possibly could."

Frances Langum contributed to this post.

