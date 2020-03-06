Politics
Friday News Dump: Does Romney Do The Right Thing Again?

He voted to convict Trump. Will he also vote to kill the political Burisma investigation?
By Susie Madrak

Mitt Romney told Manu Raju yesterday that he is still weighing whether to vote for a subpoena in Burisma probe. He could kill the effort if he votes 'no' on Wednesday. "There's no question the appearance of looking into Burisma and Hunter Biden appears political," he said. Really, Mitt? Tell us more. Here's hoping his recently-awakened conscience comes up with the right response.

Meanwhile, Ron Johnson continues to lie and weasel around the subject:

***
Guess why Trump called off his trip to the CDC today?

***

***

Oh, but he can get THIS testing organized?

***


DEPT. OF 'THANK GOD IT'S FRIDAY'

Have a wonderful weekend!

