Friday News Dump: Does Romney Do The Right Thing Again?

Romney indicated to me today that he is still weighing whether to vote for a subpoena in Burisma probe. (He could kill the effort if he votes 'no' on Wednesday.) "There's no question the appearance of looking into Burisma and Hunter Biden appears political," he said pic.twitter.com/YfeKYGM9v6

Mitt Romney told Manu Raju yesterday that he is still weighing whether to vote for a subpoena in Burisma probe. He could kill the effort if he votes 'no' on Wednesday. "There's no question the appearance of looking into Burisma and Hunter Biden appears political," he said. Really, Mitt? Tell us more. Here's hoping his recently-awakened conscience comes up with the right response.

It's March, Joe Biden is the Dem frontrunner and that can only mean one thing: the GOP is calling Burisma hearings @mattlaslo https://t.co/wFFEhT7LJo via @vice — Michael Learmonth (@learmonth) March 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Ron Johnson continues to lie and weasel around the subject:

Asked why Republicans didn’t investigate Biden/Ukraine when Biden was VP, Ron Johnson first said: “We have been but it is like pulling teeth getting information out of any administration.” But then he acknowledged they started inquiring in 2017. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 5, 2020

“We didn't have all the information” when Obama was president and Biden was VP, Johnson told us. “I mean you start investigating things when things come to light.” He said the “timing of this coincidental,” referring to Biden’s surge in the campaign — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 5, 2020

Guess why Trump called off his trip to the CDC today?

As he signed the $8.3 billion funding package, Trump contradicts his WH’s explanation about why CDC trip was scrapped. He now says: “We may go - they thought there was a problem with CDC with somebody who had the virus,” but it turned out negative, adding: “I may be going.” https://t.co/EE7WPZCvn6 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 6, 2020

Raise your hand if you agree that Donald Trump’s plan to cut entitlements is repugnant and unacceptable ✋



pic.twitter.com/13skmSwlab — Publius (@ThePubliusUSA) March 6, 2020

Fake news — POTUS was taking about cutting deficits, NOT entitlements. https://t.co/BNkdFoAh5O — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) March 6, 2020

#Trump told Fox News he was going to cut entitlements last night. By entitlements, he means medicare & social security like regular people have, not entitlements like his family gets, including the right to shoot elephants & shit on gold toilets. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) March 6, 2020

@realDonaldTrump still owns his DC hotel and can profit from these @GOP lawmakers charged with overseeing his lease.



via @1100penn https://t.co/SFfEdmlIBI — Zach Everson (@Z_Everson) March 6, 2020

My wife was born and raised in the Appalachian region of North Carolina.



We watched "Hillbilly" and she deeply related to the people in the documentary and specifically @abyork.



Watch it if you are interested in understanding the people of this region. pic.twitter.com/r1B1wTKipo — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) March 6, 2020

Ex-GOP lawmaker who opposed gay marriage comes out as gay https://t.co/Ie55l9QIwF — Ming Solenya Nethery (@MingGao26) March 6, 2020

Security line at Boston Logan Airport, about 830 am on a Friday - I’ve never seen anything like it. #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/5kLYAe0BUr — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) March 6, 2020

Yells into the void: PAID LEAVE IS A PUBLIC HEALTH NECESSITY https://t.co/mKRgebExVB — Andrea Purse (@drepurse) March 6, 2020

This is the most incredible video on the internet pic.twitter.com/NSpyhIEtTR — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 6, 2020

"Then there's the third problem: an incompetent administration. An incompetent administration is like its own natural disaster." -Elizabeth Warren outlining the factors involved in the coronavirus damaging the economy pic.twitter.com/MNp2xzWW3G — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) March 6, 2020

When booking your next trip, experts say, select the window seat because it is the best option to avoid infected travelers. https://t.co/oCdGGReiV9 — ABC News (@ABC) March 6, 2020

my favorite Bible story just might be the one where Jesus tells the lepers that he has a hunch leprosy isn't anywhere near as bad as the doctors say and everyone should just go back to work and then he jets off for a long weekend of golf at Galilee-a-Lago — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) March 6, 2020

Just a few moments ago, was announced that Bernie Sanders campaign will be partnering with Fox News for a town hall next week. So, I’m reupping this highly relevant thread on this very topic. https://t.co/btMzYZ7mbV — Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) March 6, 2020

This is just not the type of thing you read from federal judges about the attorney general. The fact he felt the need to go this far shows some real concern about the rot inside DOJ. https://t.co/8FGRnsEKW4 — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) March 5, 2020

Oh, but he can get THIS testing organized?

Trump administration announces it will soon begin taking DNA samples from migrants crossing border or in detention for use in a federal criminal database https://t.co/DpklPc24PP — Xeni Jardin (@xeni) March 6, 2020

Secret Service agents are exempt from federal limits on hotel room spending. So Mar-a-Lago charged them twice as much as a regular gov't employee — for the same night!https://t.co/AhprMzpucb — Isaac Arnsdorf (@iarnsdorf) March 5, 2020

Stopping McConnell requires two steps in 2020: replacing his seat with Amy McGrath, and creating a Democratic majority in the Senate, writes @SmartyPants60.https://t.co/HhtGphpSCC — Washington Monthly (@monthly) March 6, 2020

These folks really get working class people, don't they? Installing a "tennis pavillion" with taxpayer dollars. https://t.co/oZM8l7TmrF — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) March 6, 2020

I am the ultimate gamer. How did I get this way? Not by playing mere videogames, my friend. I became the ultimate gamer by using this little device to farm Amazon gift cards from my health insurance's step tracking app. pic.twitter.com/tN10CmftIy — Internet McLogon (@logoninternet) October 11, 2019

Pennsylvania governor confirms first two cases of coronavirus https://t.co/UECplvdEXM pic.twitter.com/wSQRfSCSbK — The Hill (@thehill) March 6, 2020

The @MarkMazzettiNYT - who spent many years on the AfPak beat - has some sharp analysis on peace deal with Taliban: Pakistan made the long bet and won but there are risks. https://t.co/jZxbFL5xKe You can read all about in his book, "The Way of The Knife." — Adam Goldman (@adamgoldmanNYT) March 6, 2020

“Experts on lab testing said they were unaware of any Obama-era rule that would have hindered the administration from authorizing lab-developed tests for the coronavirus in an emergency.“- https://t.co/19lmkk5qbK — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 5, 2020

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is banning the use of electric shock devices to discipline school students.



The ban is national, but it is targeted at a single Massachusetts school that has been using electric shocks for decades. https://t.co/1KmfhRklfG — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 6, 2020

BREAKING: The University of Washington, with more than 50,000 students, is closing classrooms and moving to remote learning amid the coronavirus outbreak. https://t.co/aKPmDgviL0 — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) March 6, 2020

Poll: Democrat Gideon leads GOP incumbent Collins by 4 points in Maine Senate race. #SendSusanKavanaughCollinsPacking https://t.co/YgPhy3LvMn — Jeff Jachens (@JeffJWarwick) March 6, 2020

A sitting US Congressman is threatening to shoot a presidential candidate and former Vice President.



(Also, this is why Colorado now has a gun sense majority and why @SenCoryGardner will lose his seat in November.) https://t.co/SrrrpXOJi5 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 6, 2020



