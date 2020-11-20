Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Rachel Maddow: 'Do Whatever You Have To Do To Keep From Getting This Thing'

"This thing is scary as hell. Whatever you've been willing to risk, don't do it," she said last night about her partner's struggle with covid.
By Susie Madrak

After a two-week absence, Rachel Maddow appeared last night in a live-feed broadcast from her home. As the show began, an emotional Maddow talked about the reason for her quarantine. Via the Washington Post:

Her partner of 21 years, the artist and photographer Susan Mikula, tested positive for the novel coronavirus almost two weeks ago and then became seriously ill.

“At one point, we really thought there was a possibility that it might kill her,” Maddow said. “That’s why I’ve been away.”

In telling her family’s own struggle with covid-19, Maddow pleaded with viewers to stay home for Thanksgiving and reconsider any activities that might put them at risk of catching the coronavirus or spreading it to others.

“Don’t get this thing. Do whatever you can to keep from getting it,” she said. “For Thanksgiving next week, you really are going to have to just have it at home without people coming over. And yeah, it’s going to suck, but that’s going to suck so much less than you or somebody in your family getting this and getting sick. Trust me.”

She also reminded people:

“There isn’t room for you in the hospital anymore, broadly speaking, so for the sake of your country you really can’t get sick and need to go to the hospital right now,” she said Thursday. “And the only way to ensure that is to ensure that you do not get infected.”

As a covid survivor, I know what Maddow is trying to convey: It's very, very hard to watch people carelessly risking this. Eight months later, I'm starting to feel somewhat normal -- but "normal" after covid is a relative term. And I'm doing a lot better than most long-haul covid survivors. I can actually walk across the room now without needing a nap to recover.

But even if you're not a long hauler (and God, I hope you're not), there is nothing quite as scary as struggling to breathe through airways that feel like they're filled with cement. And scariest of all, I am reading more and more about covid carriers who just ... drop dead weeks after apparent recovery.

You can't be paranoid enough about an airborne virus. (For one thing, it makes public restrooms very risky, because every time someone flushes, they're spreading microscopic particles into the room.) I caught it in a mostly empty hospital, in an empty emergency room! (Experts suspect it's spread at least in part through ventilation systems.)

Watching Maddow describe what she and her partner have been through was upsetting -- but not as upsetting as actually living through it. Don't take unnecessary chances, because if you do get it, your life may never be the same.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

A Warning From The Governor

A Warning From The Governor

"If you have had the misfortune of having any contact with the Mississippi State Legislature, you need to get yourself a coronavirus test."
Jul 09, 2020
By Ed Scarce

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.
Please note: The migration is expected to take a few days. During this time older comments may not appear.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team