Irony: GOP 'Virus Hoaxers' Who Flocked To CPAC Are Now Quarantined

For weeks now, the GOP and FOX News have been calling coronavirus a hoax. It isn't a hoax. It is very real and people are dying.

CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference, held their 2020 meeting from February 26th through February 29th. It was attended by every big name in conservative politics, including basically every single Republican government official (minus Mitt Romney, who has been ostracized by his own party after voting to convict Donald Trump during his impeachment trial). Wel, it looks like Romney may be getting the last laugh after news broke that an attendee tested positive and had access to numerous high level guests, many of which are now self-quaranting.

Unfortunately, CPAC isn't publicly disclosing who the attendee was, except to certain folks. Reporters and average conservatives are positively apoplectic that organizers won't tell them who CPAC Patient Zero is.

Breitbart reporter Brandon Darby tweeted this:

Good news: if you’re rich and important you get to know if you were exposed to someone with Coronavirus at CPAC.



Bad news: if you’re not rich and important, you don’t get to know if you were exposed to someone with Coronavirus at CPAC. — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) March 9, 2020

Ironic that Breitbart, which shits on the little people every day, finally feels a scintilla of what the rest of us feel when faced with the despicable behavior of the GOP elite.

The American Conservative Union, which is in charge of organizing CPAC events, announced that the infected man interacted with 4 Republicans: Ted Cruz, Paul Gosar, Doug Collins and Rep. Matt Gaetz. Since the announcement, all four have announced they are self-quarantining, which is ironic since they claim it is a Democratic Hoax.

A 5th Republican, the dumbest one in Congress, continues to hold that title by refusing to self-quarantine. That man is Louie Gohmert.

Right after finding out about his exposure, Gohmert gave a tour to around 100 school age kids. Because of course.

>@replouiegohmert, who interacted with COVID positive person at CPAC last week, is leading this large group of schoolkids around the Capitol right now pic.twitter.com/zTzd7IOQIq — Mike DeBonis (@mikedebonis) March 10, 2020

Journalists have been trying to compile a list of others who may have been exposed:

Here are some of the other people who may have been in the green room on Thursday afternoon at the same time as the CPAC #coronavirus infectee:



- Rep Louie Gohmert;

- Ronna McDaniel

- Michael Knowles

- Kay James

- KellyAnne Conway

- Betsy Devos

- Rep Matt Gaetz

- Diamond/Silk — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) March 9, 2020

Matt Schlapp, who warned Romney not to attend and has been calling coronavirus a hoax for weeks is also in self quarantine after shaking the mans hand...right before shaking Donald Trump's hand. Guaranteed he didn't wash his hands before touching Trump's. Whoops. Gaetz didn't find out about his exposure until after he rode in the Beast with Donald Trump and as he was riding in Air Force One. Collins also shook hands with Donald Trump over the weekend. So, we know that Trump was exposed numerous times...but his own sycophants.

Karma is a Democrat. Clearly.

We will update this post as more names come out.