CPAC Founder Exposed To Virus Patient Insists Trump 'Scrubbed' Hands At Event

Matt Schlapp, chairman of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), assured viewers of Fox News that President Donald Trump repeatedly "scrubbed" his hands while at the event
During an appearance on Fox & Friends, Schlapp spoke about the coronavirus patient who attended CPAC.

"We had Purell and hand sanitizer stations -- I think over 30 of then all over the conference," Schlapp insisted. "I think everybody was scrubbing down all the time because they realized they were at a very big public event."

Schlapp confirmed that he had incidental contact with the infected person. But he did not say whether it was before or after he shook President Donald Trump's hand.

"I can tell you, when the president was on site at CPAC, he lives by what he tells us," Schlapp explained. "Because I saw him scrubbing down his hands and clean his hands more than once while he was on the premises."

"And I did the same," he added. "My wife was squirting Purell in my hands at every moment."

