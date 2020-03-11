Matt Schlapp Scapegoats Fellow Conservative For Calling Out CPAC's Virus Problem

Odious leader of CPAC Matt Schlapp bitched and complained on Micheal Isikoff's podcast, lashing out at a conservative activist for trying to "stick a stake in" his heart, because conspiracies!

Schlapp is using the conservative model of blaming jealous people who hate them as a defense for any of their wrongdoing or misadventures, even when it's one of their own supporters.

Raheem Kassam alerted people of the COVID-19 issues at CPAC and wanted to know who the zero patient was.

Isikoff interviewed Schlapp on his podcast, raising when the virus issues at CPAC came up. "You've been getting a lot of criticism from your fellow conservatives who were at CPAC," he said.

"Like , who?" Schlapp was ready.

"Raheem Kassam," Isikoff answered, trying to get a question in.

Schlapp kept trying to interrupt Isikoff's question, but Michael pushed on.

"Said he was apoplectic to learn about this --- "

Schlapp then tried to explain and then said, "Do you know why Raheem Kassam was worried?"

See, Kassam felt sick and Schlapp attacked him for not going directly to the doctor but instead began asking questions about the conference he had just attended.

Schlapp continued, “What this gentleman decided to do was take to Twitter and induce a near panic!”

Now for the conspiracy:

“I’m sorry that Raheem was not included on our speakers’ schedule and I’m sorry that he has a bone to pick with us, but using a health care moment where people are worried, to use that to try to stick a stake in my heart was a mistake!,” Matt said.

See, CPAC makes mistakes, but FU Raheem!

I do not know Raheem, but it seems highly unlikely that he would start a health panic because he didn't get a speaker slot in a conference. And the fact that he's been proven right doesn't faze Matt at all.

Truth and reality never do.

Kassam and some conservatives replied:

Odd & uncomfortable attempt by Matt Schlapp of CPAC to blame me for their coronavirus situation which embarrassed the President, Congressmen, etc.



He claims I am driving a stake through his heart (lol wtf?) by providing attendees with info about the carrier at his conference... pic.twitter.com/8GsIgTJQL3 — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) March 11, 2020

I appreciate @RaheemKassam getting info out to us. We should have had the Cartier’s name much sooner. Turns out I had close contact with 2 quarantined people. https://t.co/3iIDuqgAvV — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 11, 2020

Very nasty of @mschlapp to go on left wing podcast to attack @RaheemKassam, who simply wanted more information on who the CPAC attendee with coronavirus came into contact with.



Also, CPAC credentialed actual members of ANTIFA as "media."



Yet Matt attacks Raheem.



WTF? https://t.co/SE1MJvwmaX — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) March 11, 2020

Matt Schlapp had better start living in reality. They'd all better start. This is not the time for them to play partisan reindeer games. Everyone's health is at risk. Everyone's.