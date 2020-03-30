Politics
Matt Gaetz Blasts Mitch McConnell For Leaving Richard Burr As Intelligence Chaiir

Now that Sen. Burr is under investigation for insider trading on his COVID-19 stock sell-off, Gaetz wants him removed, and made no secret of it on Twitter.
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to revoke Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) chairmanship of the Intelligence Committee.

CNN reported on Monday that the Justice Department is investigating the possibility that Burr profited off stock trades by using insider knowledge of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“How can [McConnell] justify leaving someone as the Chairman of the Intelligence Committee who is being investigated by the FBI for criminally abusing their position for personal, financial gain?!?!” Gaetz exclaimed on Twitter.

“Republicans need to do a better job cleaning our own house,” he said, adding the hashtag “#wheresmitch.”

Gaetz’s followers appeared to be taken off guard by the comments.

Read some of the responses below.

