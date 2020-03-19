Fox News' Tucker Carlson Calls For Senator Burr To Resign And Await Prosecution

Just hours after news broke about Senator Richard Burr selling up to $1.6 million of his stocks in what can only be described as super shady insider trading type sales, FOX News' Tucker Carlson came right out and called for him to resign and await prosecution at about the same time AOC did.

Here is what he said:

"You may seen the news reports this afternoon. The Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee sold more than a million dollars of stock in mid-February after learning how devastating the Chinese coronavirus would be. He had inside information about how devastating it would be to our country, which is now happening, but he didn't warn the public. He didn't give a prime time address. He didn't go on television to sound the alarm. He didn't even disavow an op-ed written just 10 days before claiming that 'America was better prepared than ever for coronavirus.' He didn't do any of those things. Instead, what did he do? He dumped his shares in hotel stocks so he wouldn't lose money. And then he stayed silent. Now maybe there is an honest explanation for what he did. If there is, he should share it with the rest of us immediately. Otherwise, he must resign from the Senate and face prosecution for insider trading. There is no greater moral crime than betraying your country in a time of crisis...and that appears to be what happened."

Guys. GUYS. When you have lost TUCKER CARLSON, you are in deep trouble. And even more crazy that this came from FOX and not CNN or MSNBC. And even MORE crazier is that I agree with him. Yes, I agree with Tucker Carlson, for probably the first time ever.

Twitter had thoughts:

I agree with Tucker 🤢 — Justin Satzman (@jsatz23) March 20, 2020

I may never say this in life ever again, but so do I. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) March 20, 2020

I am so confused, this makes sense but it’s coming out of Tucker Carlson’s mouth — Chris B (@ChrisBEsq) March 20, 2020

A little quarantine humor:

I did not have Tucker Carlson Makes Sense on my pandemic quarantine BINGO card. — Catherine #DemCastOR Margaronis 🆘 (@CMargaronis) March 20, 2020

I think I have a fever...I agree with Tucker Carlson about something and feel like applauding him. — President Rufus T. Firefly (@Stewey444) March 20, 2020

Signs of the apocalypse:



1. plague sweeping the globe

2. agreeing with Tucker Carlson

3. ??? — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) March 20, 2020

