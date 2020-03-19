Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Fox News' Tucker Carlson Calls For Senator Burr To Resign And Await Prosecution

Even Tucker Carlson is calling for Richard Burr to resign based off of his shady stock sell off right after hearing insider information about the coronavirus pandemic
By Red Painter
1 hour ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

Just hours after news broke about Senator Richard Burr selling up to $1.6 million of his stocks in what can only be described as super shady insider trading type sales, FOX News' Tucker Carlson came right out and called for him to resign and await prosecution at about the same time AOC did.

Here is what he said:

"You may seen the news reports this afternoon. The Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee sold more than a million dollars of stock in mid-February after learning how devastating the Chinese coronavirus would be. He had inside information about how devastating it would be to our country, which is now happening, but he didn't warn the public. He didn't give a prime time address. He didn't go on television to sound the alarm. He didn't even disavow an op-ed written just 10 days before claiming that 'America was better prepared than ever for coronavirus.' He didn't do any of those things. Instead, what did he do? He dumped his shares in hotel stocks so he wouldn't lose money. And then he stayed silent. Now maybe there is an honest explanation for what he did. If there is, he should share it with the rest of us immediately. Otherwise, he must resign from the Senate and face prosecution for insider trading. There is no greater moral crime than betraying your country in a time of crisis...and that appears to be what happened."

Guys. GUYS. When you have lost TUCKER CARLSON, you are in deep trouble. And even more crazy that this came from FOX and not CNN or MSNBC. And even MORE crazier is that I agree with him. Yes, I agree with Tucker Carlson, for probably the first time ever.

Twitter had thoughts:

A little quarantine humor:

And what we are all thinking:

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.