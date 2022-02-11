Sen. Tuberville: Insider Trading One Of Best Reasons To Be In Congress!

From Insider:

"They might as well start sending robots up here," the Alabama Republican told The Independent's Eric Michael Garcia. "You can't do anything." "I think it would really cut back on the amount of people that would want to come up here and serve, I really do," Tuberville added. "We don't need that."

Insider also notes that its own investigation found that Tuberville was one of the worst violators of the STOCK Act last year, which requires members to publicly and quickly disclose their own and their family’s stock trades. In 2021, Tuberville had 132 late disclosures regarding transactions totaling at least $894,000 and possibly as much as $3.56 million.

But while you or I or Martha Stewart face harsh punishments for insider trading, members of Congress get a much better deal: “$200 is the standard amount — or waived by House or Senate ethics officials” is the penalty for STOCK Act violations, according to Insider.

Fortunately, while Tuberville is thumbing his nose at America, Americans are clapping back at his corrupt notion of “public service” on Twitter.

Tuberville: How the hell am I supposed to make money in this place? Hell, Auburn paid me millions just to leave! I’m used to a certain lifestyle for god sakes! — The Keeper (@TheKeeper2016) February 9, 2022

Welp, if it gets rid of assholes like Tuberville, sounds like a good idea: https://t.co/s1KUSOUoXt — bmaz (@bmaz) February 9, 2022

I'm happy to take Senator Tuberville's spot in Washington if he can't possibly imagine living in a world where the folks who control our country's economy don't stand to make millions off their own votes. https://t.co/0Zr7Hch7Vp — Brit Blalock for AL House District 54 (@BritWontQuit_AL) February 10, 2022

"Im here to make money by abusing the privilege I have as U.S. Senator from Alabama. How am I gonna make money on a measly Senator salary? If I can't make a living by trading stocks from information I gain in my capacity, what hope do I have?"

-Senator Tuberville, probably. — Christian Uclés (@daakardior) February 9, 2022

I’d happily vote for a robot over Tuberville. pic.twitter.com/7ku03Ey3VQ — Jennifer Bennon (@jennobenno) February 9, 2022

Yeah, we might get some people who actually want to help people.https://t.co/LJ5yw4izvd — ExOklahomanSon (@ExOklahoma) February 10, 2022