Sen. Tuberville: Insider Trading One Of Best Reasons To Be In Congress!

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), one of Congress’ worst violators of the STOCK Act, complained that proposals to ban members of Congress from trading stocks would “really cut back” on the number of people willing to serve.
Credit: YouTube screenshot
By NewsHound Ellen

From Insider:

"They might as well start sending robots up here," the Alabama Republican told The Independent's Eric Michael Garcia. "You can't do anything."

"I think it would really cut back on the amount of people that would want to come up here and serve, I really do," Tuberville added. "We don't need that."

Insider also notes that its own investigation found that Tuberville was one of the worst violators of the STOCK Act last year, which requires members to publicly and quickly disclose their own and their family’s stock trades. In 2021, Tuberville had 132 late disclosures regarding transactions totaling at least $894,000 and possibly as much as $3.56 million.

But while you or I or Martha Stewart face harsh punishments for insider trading, members of Congress get a much better deal: “$200 is the standard amount — or waived by House or Senate ethics officials” is the penalty for STOCK Act violations, according to Insider.

Fortunately, while Tuberville is thumbing his nose at America, Americans are clapping back at his corrupt notion of “public service” on Twitter.

Discussion

