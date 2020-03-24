Good morning, Crooks and Liars. The best and the worst of times brings out the best and the worst in us. Of course, there is no best in Prznint Stupid.

Sky Dancing presents an update from the Hunger Games.

The Propaganda Professor reminds us of The Cocoanut Grove Effect.

First Draft knows how to find the everyday heroes.

Bonus Track: Celia Rivenbark notes that Prznint Stupid is sheltering-in-place in "the cavernous confines of Sean Hannity’s empty head." Nails it!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).