Politics
Rep. Katie Porter Is Our Coronavirus Shero

Nothing like a woman who knows her way around the law. Bless you, Rep. Porter, for what you just did.
By Susie Madrak
3 hours ago by Heather
Rep. Katie Porter, former law professor, told Chris Hayes last night that she would push for a commitment from the CDC to pay for coronavirus testing and treatment.

"There is an existing regulation already in U.S. law that provides during a public health emergency that the CDC can pay for treatment and examination and testing all of those things and so that's already in our code of federal regulations. That's already one of the tools that has been at the disposal of the Department of Health and Human Services and CDC this entire time," she said.

"So I'm going to call on them tomorrow publicly to make sure that testing and treatment is free and that insurers pay their portion and no American is left paying out-of-pocket or deterred from getting testing or treatment because of cost barriers."

And today, SHE DID IT. She got CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield to agree.

There are a lot of Americans who will sleep better tonight, thanks to the amazing Katie Porter, an Iowa farmer's daughter who's one of those Democratic "elites" who went to Harvard and Yale. Let's hear it for the women who get it done!

