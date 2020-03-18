Sen. John Cornyn: China Is To Blame For Coronavirus Because 'They Eat Bats, Snakes, And Dogs'

You'd think by now these sycophants would wise up to the fact that justifying every racist, xenophobic thing that comes out Trump's face is just a mug's game. But no, they keep doing it, like Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) today.

Source: NBC News

As President Donald Trump receives backlash for comments Wednesday about the coronavirus outbreak that were widely perceived as xenophobic, his allies in Congress have risen to his defense — with one senator in particular embracing his rhetoric.

“China is to blame,” Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said Wednesday of the virus, which was first identified in Wuhan, China. “Because the culture where people eat bats and snakes and dogs and things like that.”

He proceeded to identify the consumption of such animals as the source of the virus, echoing a since debunked myth that the outbreak began with a woman eating bat soup. The origins of the virus remain a mystery to health officials, even as it continues to spread globally.

The senator also incorrectly cited China as the birthplace of two other previous outbreaks: the Middle East respiratory syndrome, or MERS, and the swine flu pandemic.

“China has been the source of a lot of these viruses like SARS, like MERS, the swine flu and now the coronavirus,” he said. “So I think they have a fundamental problem, and I don’t object to geographically identifying where it’s coming from.”

But MERS was first detected in Saudi Arabia in 2012, and the swine flu was discovered in the United States back in 2009.