Brian Stelter Lays Into Fox News And Limbaugh For Using Pandemic As A Political Weapon

CNN's Brian Stelter ripped Fox News and Rush Limbaugh this morning for politicizing the coronavirus and turning it into an attack weapon against the media and the Democratic Party to support Donald Trump.
By John Amato
1 hour ago by Heather
He linked up talking points from right-wing Trump surrogates which were then parroted by Trump's chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney.

And of course the right wing conservarazzi ignored all of Donald Trump's attempts to weaponize the Ebola virus against the Obama presidencyback in 2014.

Stelter told his audience that the first U.S. death from the virus is a turning point in the discussion and how we view the possible pandemic.

The CNN chyron said: Fear is a virus

Stelter said in his monologue that it's becoming a political virus infecting "the political arena in ways that are truly jaw-dropping."

CNN then played a series of clips emphasizing his points from right-wing media and Trump's desperate family members.

"These talking points are are bouncing back and forth between the Trumps and their TV surrogates, portraying the president as the victim-in-chief and going so far as to say the president’s perceived enemies actually want people to die,” Stelter pointed out.

“This is not the first time the Trump machine has conjured up a conspiracy narrative full of misinformation and fear-mongering," he noted. "But this time, the backdrop is a public health emergency.”

Trump's incoherent coronavirus presser fueled criticisms towards him and then turned the entire country sour. That is his fault, and his alone.

But as usual, anything that could remotely be considered negative to the Trump administration is immediately turned into a deep state conspiracy against him personally by his lackeys so he can go out to rallies and complain about what a victim he is.

