'Cheap Talk From Elites': CNN Guest Rips Fox News Pundits On Web Cams Pushing Others Back To Work

Dartmouth Professor Brendan Nyhan suggested that Fox News hosts broadcasting from their home studios are hypocrites if they are also urging viewers to go back to work.
By David

"I wonder what you make of Fox News stars who are out there encouraging people resume their normal lives, get back to work while broadcasting from their homes, staying at home?" host Brian Stelter asked Nyhan on CNN's Reliable Sources program on Sunday.

"I think you should watch what people do and not what they say," Nyhan advised. "There are a lot of people sitting in their houses on webcams telling everyone they should go back out and resume their lives."

"That's cheap talk from elites who aren't frontline workers," he continued, "who aren't in essential roles that put them at risk. And I think it's really being tossed out casually, in an irresponsible manner."

"People are dying," Nyhan added. "In the thousands. We're already over the totals for the Vietnam war. So this is just different from the kind of conspiracy content that Fox was running prior to this pandemic. The stakes are higher in a direct way for everybody."

