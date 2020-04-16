Dr. Oz Want Schools To Reopen Because Only 2 To 3% Of Kids Will Die

In times of crisis, our true selves are revealed. We now know undoubtedly that the only person in America that Trump truly cares about is himself.

And without a doubt, we now know that Dr. Oz is in favor of the genocide of our children.

The TV provocateur was on Sean Hannity's program Tuesday night and was asked by Hannity how we should end the quarantines and get people back to work, concerts and fun things once again.

See, Sean's very bored.

Dr. Oz said, "First, we need our mojo back. let's start with things that are really critical to the nation where we think might be able to open without getting in trouble."

"Schools are a very appetizing opportunity. I just saw a nice piece in the Lancer arguing the opening of schools may only cost is two to 3% in terms of total mortality and that's - any life is a life lost, " he said.

Dr. Oz continued, "But to get every child back into a school where they're safely being educated, being fed and making the most out of their lives with the theoretical risk to the backside might be a trade-off some folks would consider."

Which theoretical children is he talking about? They are living, breathing human beings, not numbers on a spreadsheet.

Roughly 56.6 million students will attend elementary, middle, and high schools across the United States (source).

So he wants roughly 1,680,000 students, teachers and staff to be wiped out all in the name of getting Trump re-elected?

Dr. Mengele Oz should stick to medical facts, treatments and testing capabilities instead of theoretical statistical probabilities on who lives and who dies.

And you noticed how Hannity didn't disagree with this hypothesis?

Why not just draw straws and have children sacrificed to The Wicker Man?