Juan Williams Stunned By Jesse Watters' Lies And Lunacy

Trump surrogates like Fox News' Jesse Watters sure sound imbecilic trying to justify eliminating stay-at-home orders, and the stunned look on Williams face proves it.
By John Amato
4 hours ago
The look on Fox News' Juan Williams' face after Jesse Watters speaks tells you everything you need to know about what an imbecile Watters is.

On Thursday, The Five discussed certain states pushing their citizens to go back to work and, of course, Georgia came up. Initially Trump supported and promoted the move, but then back-tracked on Gov. Kemp.

As the panel discussed this, Dana Perino said if the states can do this responsibly, "it might provide a roadmap for future states." The former Bill O'Reilly provocateur and Trump-fluffer extraordinaire made believe Georgia's governor used science to make his decision.

The conversation then turned to Watters, the idiot child.

( I used slow motion in the middle of the above video to highlight William's reaction)

Jesse Watters said, "Yeah, Juan.What do you say about that? The governor of Georgia, looks like they flatten the curve down there, and he consulted with scientists (A look of revulsion appears on Juan's face) and he's gonna slowly open things back up."

"He should be getting encouragement, don't you think?" Watters asked.

Williams paused in disbelief and then said, "I don't think what you said is right. I think there's no indication that you've seen consecutive, you know several weeks which the curve is flattened....We've actually seen a spike, Jesse."

This is why people that watch Fox News are not taking the coronavirus as seriously as they should, because lunatics like Jesse Watters lie and gaslight on their program each and every day.

In reality, on Earth 1, our medical scientists are all cautioning states to not move fast because COVID-19 is not over yet.

