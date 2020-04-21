Kentucky GOP State Rep. Robert Goforth Arrested On Charges Of Domestic Violence

Kentucky Republican State Representative Robert Goforth was arrested on Tuesday for charges related to domestic violence. Goforth challenged former Governor Matt Bevin for the GOP nomination for Governor, but lost. Goforth is a HUGE Trump supporter, loves gunz, and hates women having the right to choose.

Goforth isn't too into following the law, though. He was arrested early Tuesday for charges including first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree domestic assault, and third-degree terroristic threatening. The victim reports that the assault happened with three small children inside the home. Reports are that the victim had visible marks on her forehead, neck, and arms consistent with the charges of strangulation and assault.

The details of the assault are truly gruesome. The victim reports that Goforth strangled her with an ethernet cord and threatened to kill her. Thankfully the children were unharmed. It is unclear if they saw or heard the incident.

Goforth had bond set at $25,000. He denies the charges, of course. The Kentucky House GOP had no comment, either. A reminder that this is not the first accusation of assault against Goforth. In 2019, he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman more than ten years ago. He denied those allegations, as well.

Seems like Goforth has some self control and anger issues. Does the Kentucky Republican Party care, though?