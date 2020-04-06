Peter Navarro: 'I Bet On Trump's Intuition' Over Science When It Comes To Treatment Of COVID-19

Peter Navarro, Trump's Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, who now is identifying as a social scientist, made the rounds on television today... after it was reported that he got into a heated confrontation with Dr. Fauci in a green room over the use of hydroxychloroquine on the coronavirus.

Earlier this morning on Fox and Friends, Navarro was reciting his Kellyanne Conway-prepared alternative facts and talking points about the anti-malaria drug, when co-host Ainsley Earhardt brought up the good Dr F.

In an annoyed tone she asked, "So what does Dr. Fauci want, does he want more testing?"

What a pain in the ass that Dr. Fauci is. How dare he slow Trump's roll after the stable genius bragged about hydroxychloroquine.

Navarro knows exactly what Dr. Fauci's objections are to administering hydroxychloroquine without verifiable results, but Navarro just stated he will let the medical professional speak for himself.

"He takes the view that is important to have control studies, randomized studies and go through the science and come to the end and determine what's going on," Navarro said.

You mean like a true medical professional? Like someone whose oath is 'first do no harm?'

Navarro brought up the fact that he was a social scientist again and how he agrees with having real testing to see if a drug is an effective treatment.

Navarro claimed that we are in a war and that Trump is a wartime president.

He said, "In the fog of war we might take more risks than we otherwise would."

He then bragged about its success against malaria, which has no bearing on the coronavirus, but it is an approved White House talking point.

"There are side effects," he said as if that is a meaningless statement. What f**king side effects?

He continued, "If it saves lives that's a beautiful thing and I think history will judge who's right on this debate."

Medical treatments for the most part that involve drugs are not up for "debate" after they've been tested.

They work or they don't, but judgement is made after detailed studies and tests are completed.

"But I bet on President Trump's intuition on this one, because of all the doctors in all the scientific papers I've read (He made a hand gesture making believe it was a thick pile of studies) and they're about this high.

He stopped and the Fox and Friends crew were momentarily stunned into silence. That's a rare thing for the Trump fan club.

This man is a charlatan and should be fired for comparing himself being an economics expert to being a medical expert.

It's obvious he's the perfect spokesman for Trump. One charlatan covering for another.