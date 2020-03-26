Peter 'I Hate China' Navarro Slams Pelosi For Hannity

The Trump White House is dangerously understaffed, and the staff they have is unqualified hacks like Peter Navarro. Note how he explains to Hannity what his job is, so Trump has a clue.
This interview is so obviously a chance for Navarro to justify his employment to Donald J. Trump. Even Hannity ends the segment with a "great job," knowing who the audience of one is.
And the attack on Pelosi is there to keep Donnie's interest up. Sad!
PETER NAVARRO: I have been watching this with great dismay. My job here at the White House really is making sure that Americans at the front lines get all the protective gear they need. My lane in this whole thing is the supply chain. With the leadership of President Trump, the full force of the federal government and the full power of private enterprise, what I have been trying to do his work with companies around this country to get places like new york city, getting gloves and goggles on ventilators. I am focused on that. Every time I look over and see Nancy Pelosi doing stuff like she just did, it does turn my stomach. This is a time that tries our souls. The president is doing a beautiful job and for this to be politicized, that's just wrong. My focus, Sean, is making sure that at the front lines on behalf of the president, our health workers are protected so we can beat the virus.
HANNITY: what about the pharmaceutical supplies and medical supplies that we get from China? Is that going to be disrupted in any way and how quickly can we produce these things in America?
NAVARRO: So glad you raised it. I'm working with an executive order with the president to get our supplies back, our pharmaceuticals back. We have 20 companies, Sean, that provide us -- excuse me, 20 countries that provide us $120 billion worth of pharmaceuticals every year. Ten of them have already imposed export restrictions, including China. China is the worst. There's others. We need to buy American, Sean, for our pharmaceutical industry. The president is going to get that done.
HANNITY: Peter Navarro, great job. Thank you.