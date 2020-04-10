Politics
The Post Office Needs Help

Republicans have always wanted to privatize the USPS. Not on our watch!
By Tengrain

The Hill:

Postmaster General Megan Brennan told the House Oversight and Reform Committee that the U.S. Postal Service would run out of money by the end of the fiscal year unless it received financial assistance from the federal government.

Brennan noted the Postal Service expects to lose $13 billion from the COVID-19 pandemic and an additional $54.3 billion in additional losses over the next decade.

The Postal Service Board of governors is asking Congress for a $25 billion emergency appropriation, a $25 billion fund for postal service infrastructure modernization projects and an additional $25 billion in borrowing power from the Treasury.

The USPS is an enormous employer, with 650,000 workers spread across 31,600 retail locations and generates $2T Ameros per year. And needless to say as we are sheltering in place, the USPS is delivering supplies to us all, but especially prescription medicine.

So of course, Lord Damp Nut has opinions!

 

Of the myriad pathological fixations swirling around President Trump’s approach to governing, perhaps the oddest is his unrelenting hostility to the U.S. Postal Service.

Trump was at it again during a news briefing Tuesday, when, prompted by a question from a reporter, he hared off after the Postal Service and one of its most important customers, Amazon.com.

In his usual style, Trump disavowed responsibility for the Postal Service. “I’ll tell you who’s the demise of the Postal Service,” he said. “It’s these internet companies that give their stuff to the Postal Service — packages.” He asserted that the Postal Service loses money “every time they deliver a package for Amazon or these other internet companies that deliver.”

It’s worth pointing out for the millionth time that the postal service is mandated in the Constitution, and that it is a service and not a profit center. We don’t expect other services (oh, like the military) to run a profit, and it should be no different for the USPS.

But Lord Damp Nut has his grudge against Jeff Bezos for becoming the wealthiest man on earth on his own, and for buying the WaPo which naturally Prznint Stupid hates. And like most of the Republicans, he would love to turn it over to FedEx so that it only costs you many dollars instead of many cents to mail a love letter.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors

Another Attack On Our Postal Service

