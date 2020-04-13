Misc
Powerful Tornadoes Devastate South, Headed To The East Coast

The storm brought not one, but two rare F5 tornadoes that killed 15 and left massive damage in their wake.
by Susie Madrak
The same storms are now expected to move up the East Coast, putting the heavily-populated Mid-Atlantic states at risk. Via the Washington Post:

A severe weather outbreak continues across much of the South and Southeast, where at least 18 people have died and multiple homes and buildings were destroyed. This multi-day event, unleashing damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes, has moved from the South to the Southeast and will also affect the Mid-Atlantic states on Monday.

About 700,000 customers are without power across several states as of Monday morning, a number expected to grow as high winds intensify along the East Coast and Great Lakes through Monday afternoon.

On Easter Sunday, storms with straight-line wind gusts up to 70 mph raged across portions of Gulf Coastal states, while numerous tornadoes touched down, some likely on the high end of the intensity scale. There were reports early Monday of potentially strong tornadoes in Georgia and South Carolina, including several fatalities in northern Georgia.

