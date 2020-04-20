Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Reporter Asks Trump: 'Is This Really The Time For Self-Congratulations?'

As we hit the terrible milestone of 40,000 deaths, Trump was reading his favorable press clippings to the reporters held hostage.
By Susie Madrak
5 hours ago by Susie Madrak
Views:

Here's what CNN reporter Jeremy Diamond asked Trump at his daily campaign rally, er, press briefing Sunday:

DIAMOND: Twenty-two million Americans are currently unemployed as a result of this. Today we hit the grim milestone of 40,000 Americans now having died from the coronavirus. Can you explain why you come out here and reading clips and showing clips of praise for you and your administration? Is this really the time for self-congratulations?

TRUMP: I will tell you this. What i'm doing is, I'm standing up for the men and women that have done such a an incredible job. Not for me, but the men and women, admirals, vice president, if us might. But all of the men and women, thousands, tens of thousands of them that built hospitals in New York and New Jersey and all over this country. In record time. A thousand beds in four days. I'm sticking up for those people people. I'm also sticking up for doctors and nurses and military doctors and nurses. All I played today was Governor Cuomo saying positive things about the job the federal government has done. Those people have been excoriated by some of the fake news.

Don Lemon couldn't believe it.

"It seems like he's making your point because he played nothing about the people on the front lines. All he talked about was him, him, him and what a great job he's done. He's defending himself?" Lemon said.

"That's right. And that's why it struck me as a remarkable split screen moment. We have 22 million Americans who have had to file for unemployment as a result of this coronavirus crisis. We now have more than 41,000 Americans who have died of the coronavirus crisis," Diamond said.

"And I was sitting there in the briefing room watching the president talk about how wonderful everything is and how well his administration has done. There's a time for the president to perhaps tout what his administration as done and he can certainly make that case. That's his prerogative. It struck me as a damning split screen to see the president saying that on grim milestone.

"It wasn't just the clip he played from Governor Cuomo praiseing the government's response. It was also that he read a headline from an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal. The headline is: 'Trump rewrites the book on emergencies' and somehow he was claiming what he was reading was not about him, but about the hospital workers, and the doctors. That's clearly not what the president was focused on today."

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Why Wear Face Masks In Public?

Why Wear Face Masks In Public?

With the coronavirus pandemic quickly spreading, U.S. health officials have changed their advice on face masks and now recommend people wear cloth masks in public areas where social distancing can be difficult, such as grocery stores.
Apr 06, 2020
By The Conversation

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.