Trump Tells Fox & Friends ‘We’ll Do A Special’ On ‘Corrupt’ Media

In one Fox & Friends comment Monday, Donald Trump revealed he thinks Fox News is an extension of himself. Not one of the three lapdog hosts objected.
During his Fox Friends chat Monday, Trump dismissed Washington Post reports of coronavirus disinformation campaigns from Russia, China and Iran by attacking the Post:
Then, because Trump had nothing more important on his mind, apparently, he continued daydreaming about how to undermine American media:
We’ll have a special???
And how did the three lapdogs react? Cohost Ainsley Earhardt, the Super Duper Christian who never seems to mind Trump’s malice and ill will, changed the subject as if he had said nothing noteworthy:
If ever you needed proof that Trump thinks he’s the head of Fox or that his TV image means more than anything, including Americans suffering and dying from the coronavirus, here it is.
You can watch it in video above, from the March 30, 2020 Fox & Friends.
