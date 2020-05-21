America's Back! Two Active Shooters In 12 Hours

I'd almost forgotten those magical moments when the words "active shooter" start flooding social media. It started last night, in Arizona:
I just witnessed an armed terrorist with an AR-15 shoot up Westgate. There are multiple victims.
— Sen. Martín Quezada (@SenQuezada29) May 21, 2020
A reminder to media covering Westgate to approach rampage acts of violence with responsible coverage. All aspects and facts surrounding the event can be reported without giving notoriety to the perpetrator. Don’t share his image or videos: https://t.co/DFxwocUdZJ#NoNotoriety
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) May 21, 2020
Americans can’t be trusted to return a shopping cart. Why the hell are we trusted to own military grade weapons. Enough with the guns. Westgate is minutes from my house. My wife works there. Sorry if I care more about my wife than your pathetic gun obsessions #westgate
— IzzyFoReal (@IzzyBear4Real) May 21, 2020
DEVELOPING: Two people have been shot at a Phoenix-area mall, authorities say. One suspect is in custody.
The incident took place just before 8 p.m. local time at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, just outside Phoenix. https://t.co/NUq3qz6sr5
— ABC News (@ABC) May 21, 2020
Wow, I just watched the video the #Westgate shooter in Glendale, AZ posted on Snapchat, which I will not repost. He’s wearing a facemask and says he’s doing it to “get back to society.” He argues with a woman lying on the ground who says “you already got me dude!”. Creepy stuff.
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 21, 2020
Meanwhile, the single largest enabler of domestic terrorism in the United States and "pro-life" scamming @GOP has blood on its hands for the umpteenth time. #Westgate #WestgateShooting #GlendaleAZ pic.twitter.com/Rsul7u6wrf
— Samantha (@agentcurieuse) May 21, 2020
Gun laws in Arizona:
-- NO state permit required to purchase
-- NO state firearm registry
-- NO assault weapons ban
-- NO owner license required
-- NO permit required for concealed carry
-- NO permit required for open carry
-- NO background checks for private sales#Westgate
— Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) May 21, 2020
As video and details emerge about the #Westgate shooter, deny him fame.
❌ NO NAME
❌ NO PHOTO
❌ NO NOTORIETY#NoNotoriety #EndGunViolence @bradybuzz pic.twitter.com/SfeD5HemQh
— Kris Brown (@KrisB_Brown) May 21, 2020
And then there was an naval air station in Corpus Christi, Texas, this morning:
BREAKING: Naval Air Station Corpus Christi in Texas has confirmed it’s in lockdown due to a possible active shooter situationhttps://t.co/DVcMkMKu7g
— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) May 21, 2020
Shooter ‘neutralized’ at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Navy says
Base security responded to active shooter at 6:15 a.m. this morning.
“One Security Force member is injured,” Navy says
— Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) May 21, 2020
A gunman at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi is "neutralized" after reports of a shooting placed the base on lockdown, the US Navy says https://t.co/mW61B3j5zk
— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) May 21, 2020
This seemed to sum it all up, sadly:
The people who think kids wearing bullet-proof backpacks to schools w/ metal detectors & armed guards & are subjected to active-shooter drills is just "the price of freedom" & the people who call having to wear a mask for 10 min. inside Walmart "tyranny" are the exact same people
— Bryan 🇺🇸 #StayAtHome & #WashYourHands (@swimmerbr78) May 21, 2020
Repeat after me, fellow Americans: THOUGHTS & PRAYERS.