Biden Plays 'Go Fish' With Keegan-Michael Key

It's clear that Keegan-Michael Key is a stealth speechwriter for the Democrats. His past participation in the White House Correspondents' Dinner as his recurring 'Luther, Obama's Anger Translator' gives it away. (from 2015)
Open thread below...
It's clear that Keegan-Michael Key is a stealth speechwriter for the Democrats. His past participation in the White House Correspondents' Dinner as his recurring 'Luther, Obama's Anger Translator' gives it away. (from 2015)
Open thread below...
For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!