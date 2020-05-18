On Twitter, Ivanka Takes 'The Red Pill'

Somewhat fitting that completely insufferable people like Ivanka Trump and Elon Musk should find themselves together on the same team, in internet subspeak, right-wing psychobabble.

Source: Variety

On Sunday morning, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO posted a cryptic tweet, saying “Take the red pill” with an emoji of a red rose.

As most movie buffs know, “take the red pill” is a reference from the Wachowski sisters’ sci-fi blockbuster “The Matrix.” In the movie, Morpheus (Lawrence Fishburne) reveals to the protagonist Neo (Keanu Reeves) that he’s been living in a computer simulation. He offers Neo a choice: Take a blue pill and go back to his life and forget about everything, or take a red pill to learn the truth about the Matrix and his fake reality.

However, the phrase “take the red pill” has taken on a new meaning in Internet subculture, and it usually refers to conservative political beliefs. It can now mean shifting one’s political alignment to the right, and it’s often used in Internet forums related to Donald Trump or men’s rights groups.

Musk’s tweet drew plenty of controversy in the comments, and had more than 190,000 likes by Sunday afternoon. Ivanka Trump then quoted “Taken!” on Musk’s tweet, prompting Wachowski to reply “F— both of you”