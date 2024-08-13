The Musk-Trump Twitter Spaces Was Bonkerstown Crazy

Guys. GUYS. GUYSSSS.

The Elon Musk/Donald Trump Twitter Spaces event was insane. It started late due to a fake DDOS attack and ended with Trump slurring his face off to the point where people (me included) questioned whether he had any teeth in his mouth. Not joking at all.

Ok, here was the rocky start:

I have now tried to enter the Donald Trump Space through the twitter homepage, Trump's page, and Elon's page. None of the options work. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 13, 2024

let's not put people who can't figure out how to freakin' live stream an interview in year of our lord 2024 in charge of the nuclear arsenal — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 13, 2024

I get the whole “Twitter Blackout” sounds like a fun protest but why miss the hilarity of yet another Elon train wreck for a candidate. The guy is like the Zodiac Killer of campaigns. — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) August 13, 2024

Me being fooled once thinking Twitter spaces would work for DeSantis presedential announcement: shame on you



Me being fooled twice thinking Twitter spaces would work for Trump’s Elon interview: shame on me — Reese Gorman (@reesejgorman) August 13, 2024

turns out there was no audio OR video 😆 https://t.co/qX3vQIj8o1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 13, 2024

There appears to be a massive DDOS attack on 𝕏. Working on shutting it down.



Worst case, we will proceed with a smaller number of live listeners and post the conversation later. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2024

This is fine pic.twitter.com/ExgXkRz6OT — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 13, 2024

trump wants to kill elon right now — beer person (@CantEverDie) August 13, 2024

Then, when people finally got on, everyone was talking about Trump's weird way of talking. Either marbles in his mouth or he took his dentures out. Maybe he saw a dentist and his whole face is numb? I have to say, it was JARRING.

LISTEN HERE:

I will just point out as you hear him slurring and lisping, as he is doing throughout this interview, that Candyman Ronny Jackson just took the trip all the way up to Montana to see Trump a couple days ago. (Audio only) pic.twitter.com/S2JgPJSonS — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 13, 2024

If Joe Biden came out and started slurring this bad, the entire press would be asking KJP tomorrow if he had some medical condition.



Will they be as interested in his health as they were in Biden's? 🤷 pic.twitter.com/i90QPON5Nu — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) August 13, 2024

Some thoughts:

suffering succotash — Acyn (@Acyn) August 13, 2024

There is absolutely zero new in this discussion that you didn't expect from Trump or Musk, but Trump's lisping and slushing is getting worse and I just can't stop being an audio rubbernecker — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 13, 2024

Trump slurring his words on Musks Thpaces. #DentureDon — liberalease (@liberalease) August 13, 2024

Trump is slurring his words, and is unable to clearly enunciate S-words, in unusually messy ways during this Musk interview. He had trouble hearing at the NABJ convention and at his Mar-a-Lago presser. He has declined and aged noticeably over the last year. — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) August 13, 2024

Trump campaign response:

I asked the Trump campaign why the coup-attempting criminal former president is slurring his words and lisping. The campaign's response: pic.twitter.com/M2H6hLFFyJ — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) August 13, 2024

This Trump interview is a complete disaster. He’s incoherent, he’s slurring his words, and he can’t even stay on track. This is not a man who should have access to the nuclear codes. He continues to be a threat to national security. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) August 13, 2024

Harris-Walz spokesman Joseph Costello sent out a statement afterward: “Donald Trump’s extremism and dangerous Project 2025 agenda is a feature not a glitch of his campaign, which was on full display for those unlucky enough to listen in tonight during whatever that was on X.com. Trump’s entire campaign is in service of people like Elon Musk and himself — self-obsessed rich guys who will sell out the middle class and who cannot run a livestream in the year 2024.”

I am dead ass serious, something is MEDICALLY wrong with Donald Trump. Did he have a stroke? He did not sound like at his rally a few days ago.

Update: It did not go well, unless you’re running a parody account like the one below.