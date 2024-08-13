The Musk-Trump Twitter Spaces Was Bonkerstown Crazy

We expected it to be crazy, but it was even nuttier than expected
By Red PainterAugust 13, 2024

Guys. GUYS. GUYSSSS.

The Elon Musk/Donald Trump Twitter Spaces event was insane. It started late due to a fake DDOS attack and ended with Trump slurring his face off to the point where people (me included) questioned whether he had any teeth in his mouth. Not joking at all.

Ok, here was the rocky start:

Then, when people finally got on, everyone was talking about Trump's weird way of talking. Either marbles in his mouth or he took his dentures out. Maybe he saw a dentist and his whole face is numb? I have to say, it was JARRING.

LISTEN HERE:

Some thoughts:

Trump campaign response:

Harris-Walz spokesman Joseph Costello sent out a statement afterward: “Donald Trump’s extremism and dangerous Project 2025 agenda is a feature not a glitch of his campaign, which was on full display for those unlucky enough to listen in tonight during whatever that was on X.com. Trump’s entire campaign is in service of people like Elon Musk and himself — self-obsessed rich guys who will sell out the middle class and who cannot run a livestream in the year 2024.”

I am dead ass serious, something is MEDICALLY wrong with Donald Trump. Did he have a stroke? He did not sound like at his rally a few days ago.

Update: It did not go well, unless you’re running a parody account like the one below.

