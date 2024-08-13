Drudge Report: 'TRUMP SLURS THROUGH INTERVIEW'

Not a good look for demented Donald
Drudge Report: 'TRUMP SLURS THROUGH INTERVIEW'
Credit: Screengrab
By John AmatoAugust 13, 2024

Donald Trump's discussion with Elon Musk on X turned into a cluster f**k after the space hosting the alleged interview crashed for almost 42 minutes, delaying the their talk.

Musk immediately claimed the DDOS attack, but that appears to be a lie. As Red Painter noted, "Then, when people finally got on, everyone was talking about Trump's weird way of talking. Either marbles were in his mouth, or he had taken his dentures out. Maybe he saw a dentist, and his whole face is numb? I have to say, it was JARRING."

Drudge linked to a The Mirror US article about the latest Trump debacle.

"Donald Trump 'slurs words' and speaks with 'lisp' in Elon Musk chat sparking concern over his health"

Fear not, Donald Trump. Your beloved Jason Miller will probably go on Fox News and proclaim it was the greatest interview of all time.

Diminished Donald is flailing at all his attempts to take back the media attention he craves. The attention he is getting is not helpful.

I wonder when the NY Times, Politico, and The Washington Post will post those hacked emails from the Trump campaign.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon