Drudge Report: 'TRUMP SLURS THROUGH INTERVIEW'

Donald Trump's discussion with Elon Musk on X turned into a cluster f**k after the space hosting the alleged interview crashed for almost 42 minutes, delaying the their talk.

Musk immediately claimed the DDOS attack, but that appears to be a lie. As Red Painter noted, "Then, when people finally got on, everyone was talking about Trump's weird way of talking. Either marbles were in his mouth, or he had taken his dentures out. Maybe he saw a dentist, and his whole face is numb? I have to say, it was JARRING."

Drudge linked to a The Mirror US article about the latest Trump debacle.



"Donald Trump 'slurs words' and speaks with 'lisp' in Elon Musk chat sparking concern over his health"

Fear not, Donald Trump. Your beloved Jason Miller will probably go on Fox News and proclaim it was the greatest interview of all time.



Diminished Donald is flailing at all his attempts to take back the media attention he craves. The attention he is getting is not helpful.

I wonder when the NY Times, Politico, and The Washington Post will post those hacked emails from the Trump campaign.