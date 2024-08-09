Jesse Watters Upset Media Didn't Make Trump's Lies Go Viral

Poor baby. Get him his bottle.
By John AmatoAugust 9, 2024

Fox News MAGA clown boy Jesse Watters was beside his poor self after Trump held a rally type press conference and repeated the same smears, lies and conspiracy theories he regulatory spews when he holds a rally.

Disgraced Jason Miller was the guest. He's a man dear to Trump's heart for being a wife cheating, prostitute hiring scumbag. Miller did what he was paid for by claiming Trump's presser was the greatest of all time.

"So what President Trump has done today with this press conference, he has now put Kamala Harris on defense on debates, Miller said. "And Jesse, as we take a step back for a moment, we look at today's press conference, I think it was the most amazing and consequential campaign press conference I've ever seen."

Enter Watters, who was flummoxed because outside of these two jackals, Trump was his ignorant self.

"There was nothing after this press conference that got picked up and went viral by the mainstream media that they were like, gotcha, he said this, he said that, in a negative news cycle," Watters whined. "It was flawless. It was a flawless performance."

Trump agreed to presidential debates with himself, idiots. He's lucky VP Harris agreed to the one so far.

Aa far as Trump's presser, it was his typical rambling mix of lies, insanity and ravings by a narcissistic a-hole.

