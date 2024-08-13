Jordan Klepper's Back And MAGA Is In Trouble

With all that has been going on in the world of politics for the past few weeks - from Trump and his Miracle Ear to Biden dropping out to Harris picking Walz - there was a lot to take in and digest. The country needed someone to help us get back on solid footing and keep things in proper perspective. And that was exactly what Jordan Klepper did.

He went up to Pennsylvania to catch up with some folks. And he did not disappoint:

Klepper kicks off the video by asking a Trump fan whether he’s sad the “F**k Joe Biden” chant has to be retired. “I’m sad because of all I’ve invested in this anti-Biden gear,” he tells Klepper, adding that he had “thousands of dollars’ worth.” Elsewhere, Klepper investigates how Trump supporters can’t seem to pronounce “Kamala” correctly, how they feel about J.D. Vance, and how Harris apparently is worse than Saddam Hussein. (“The most anti-American candidate for president we’ve ever had,” one rally-goer quips about the VP.)

Klepper also touched on how MAGA was responding to the weird label that Walz stuck them with.

But when Klepper started talking about Trump being shot, he found the mother lode of comedy gold. The conspiracy theorists came out of the woodwork, blaming everyone and everything from Barack Obama to the FBI and Secret Service agents. The only person they did not blame, mostly because it was unfathomable to them, was a white, Republican, gun nut. Who would have ever thunk it was someone like that?!