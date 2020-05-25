Man Arrested After Grabbing Reporter, Yelling ‘F*ck Her Right In The P*ssy’ During Live Shot

To be fair, President Trump said you could do this, provided you're the star, which apparently this young man forgot. Trump's full quote from that infamous Access Hollywood recording: "And when you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab 'em by the pussy. You can do anything."

Source: Mediaite

A Chicago-based TV journalist announced over the weekend that a man was arrested after he physically disturbed her in order to profanely interrupt her live shot. On Saturday night, WGN’s Gaynor Hall delivered a report from Shorewood, IL about the damages that the local area sustained from a recent windstorm. However, as Hall was giving the lead-in for her prepared news package, a man (who was not wearing any protective equipment in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic) ran into the shot, grabbed onto Hall and shouted “fuck her right in the pussy” at the camera.

The man was later identified and arrested.

Shorewood police said that during a live news broadcast of the news, Eric Farina grabbed a 37-year-old reporter from Chicago around her shoulders and uttered a profane and disturbing statement. Police said Farina left the area immediately afterward, but Shorewood detectives located Farina on Sunday morning at his house in the 700 block of O'Toole Drive in Minooka, reports show. "Farina made a full confession and was placed under arrest," Shorewood police said. Farina was not taken to the Will County Jail, though. Instead, he was released from custody on a $2,500 personal recognizance bond, police said. On Saturday night, WGN television personality Jackie Bange took to Facebook and asked Shorewood residents if they could identify the young man. "He just assaulted our reporter during her 10 p.m. live shot," Bange informed her followers. "He's an absolute idiot and should be charged with assault!"

Shorewood police officers arrested 20-year-old Eric Farina, a former Joliet resident, on charges of battery and disorderly conduct. (2018 mugshot via Will County Sheriff )