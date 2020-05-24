Panel Of Former GOP Cannot Stop Laughing At This Amazing Twitter Burn Of 'Lady Trumpers'

Is it plagiarism if you sort of show that you're copying someone else's work in the intro?

Joy Reid explored the Trumpy Right's obsession with Hollywood and celebrity, and the hypocrisy therein, given their disdain for the Democrats' alleged close ties with the entertainment industry. I suppose that could be the story, here, but truly, it's just an extension of their grift. They're just trying to find another avenue.

Nah, this clip is here because we all need 3 minutes of nearly straight laughter based on Black Twitter's acid burn of these awful people, openly copying a successful talk show format, right up to the NAME OF THEIR SHOW. Have these people EVER had an original thought in their heads?

Any show's segment that includes a scene from "Coming to America" deserves to be on this site.

You're welcome.