Private Jet Company Founded By Trump Donor Gets $27 Million Bailout

According to reports, Clay Lacy Aviation is about a $1.5 billion company that employs around 500 people. Hershel Clay Lacy himself, the company founder, is said to be a multimillionaire, but not a billionaire. Lacy maxed out to Trump, and gave another $47,000 to the RNC in 2016. Who knows how much dark money he gave.

So the gift to his company, a grant, not a loan, of $27 million taxpayer dollars is raising more than a few eyebrows.

Source: CNBC