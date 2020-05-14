Private Jet Company Founded By Trump Donor Gets $27 Million Bailout

According to reports, Clay Lacy Aviation is about a $1.5 billion company that employs around 500 people. Hershel Clay Lacy himself, the company founder, is said to be a multimillionaire, but not a billionaire. Lacy maxed out to Trump, and gave another $47,000 to the RNC in 2016. Who knows how much dark money he gave.
So the gift to his company, a grant, not a loan, of $27 million taxpayer dollars is raising more than a few eyebrows.
Source: CNBC
A private jet company founded by a donor to President Donald Trump received nearly $27 million in government funding under a program run by the Treasury Department, according to government filings.
Clay Lacy Aviation, a private jet charter company based in Van Nuys, California, that serves wealthy executives and celebrities, received the government grant as part of the CARES Act, a $2 trillion federal stimulus package aimed at supporting jobs during the coronavirus crisis.
The company appears to have received the largest grant of any private jet company on the list. The vast majority of the other 96 recipients of government funding or loans on the list are major commercial airlines, regional carriers or support companies.
The funding is a grant rather than a loan, and doesn’t need to be repaid to the government. The money is part of the CARES Act program to “compensate aviation industry workers and preserve jobs.
Clay Lacy didn’t return calls for comment. A spokesperson for the Treasury Department didn’t respond to a request for comment.