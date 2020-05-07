Shorter Trump: 'Happy Nurses Day, You're Wrong, Be Quiet'

On top of everything else and his utter failure in this crisis, Donald Trump is a jerk.

In an Oval Office ceremony designed to HONOR NURSES on National Nurses Day, Donald Trump got huffy when one of the nurses attending mentioned that, yeah, PPE is important and she needs more of it. CNN:

"I think [availability of PPE is] sporadic," answered Sophia L. Thomas, president of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. "I mean, I talk to my colleagues around the country. Certainly there are pockets around the country where PPE is not ideal, but this is an unprecedented time." "The infection control measures that we learned back when we went to school, one gown and one mask for one patient per day -- this is a different time," she said, adding that she has been reusing a single N95 mask for "a few weeks now." "PPE has been sporadic, but it's been manageable. And we do what we have to do," Thomas said. "We are nurses and we learn to adapt and do whatever we can do for our patients to get the job done and the care provided, and that's what we will continue to do as Covid-19 continues."

President Sudafed couldn't handle a woman having the microphone for that long and being more fact-based and eloquent than he.

"Sporadic for you but not sporadic for a lot of other people," he said.

She did not make him EAT her used N95 mask. More's the pity.