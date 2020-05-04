Stupid Things Trump Said: 'I'm Treated Worse Than Lincoln'

Donald Trump's Fox News virtual "town hall" featured this gem, where a MAGA fan BEGGED Donald to please stop being a complete a-hole at his press conferences because it's beneath the office. Really.

Transcript via Rev.com:

Carolyn Perkins asked the following via remote call-in video:

President Trump, my husband and I thank you, your family and your staff for your great dedication to our country. We pray for you every day. The question I have is about your manner of presentation. Why do you use descriptive words that could be classified as bullying, and why do you not directly answer the questions asked by the press, but instead speak of past successes and generally ramble? The U.S.A. needs you. Please let go of those behaviors that are turning people away from you. Please hold onto your wonderful attributes that make you our great leader and let go of other characteristics that do not serve you.

Stable Genius took the praise and prayers, pivoted to whining about how he was treated worse than Lincoln, and then brain fart, started bragging about the Trump MAGA boat show going on yesterday in Palm Beach (of course).

STABLE GENIUS: Good. I think I like that question. I’m not sure, but I think I like that question. I appreciate it. I appreciate the prayers too very much. Look, I am greeted with a hostile press, the likes of which no President has ever seen. The closest would be that gentleman right up there. (Points to statue of Lincoln.) They always said, Lincoln, nobody had got treated worse than Lincoln. I believe I am treated worse. You’re there, you see those press conferences. They come at me with questions that are disgraceful, to be honest, disgraceful, their manner of presentation and their words. And I feel that if I was kind to them, I’d be walked off the stage. I mean, they come at you with the most horrible, horrendous biased questions and you see it. 94 or 95% of the press is hostile. And yet, if you look in Florida today, we had hundreds and hundreds of boats going up and down the Intracoastal, Trump, Trump. We have tremendous support, but the media, they might as well be in the Democrat party.

Driftglass described the town hall perfectly:

Fanatical Confederate Monument Defender Donald Trump [sat] with a couple of henchmen defiling the Lincoln Memorial. I swear, before he is dragged from office, President Cornered Rat will lumber over to The National Archives and demand that they hand over the Bill of Rights so that he can Sharpie in a few more amendments and wipe his ass with the part he doesn't like. For Freedumb!