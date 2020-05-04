Third Russian Doctor 'Falls' From Window After Complaining About Russia's PPE Shortages

Last week we brought you the story of Dr Yelena Nepomnyashchaya who fell 50 feet from a hospital window while in the act of complaining of PPE shortages. Since then two more have fallen out of windows.

A third Russian doctor has plunged from a hospital window after complaining about medics facing intolerable coronavirus pressures.

Alexander Shulepov, 37, is fighting for his life with head injuries after taking part in in a video which claimed he was ordered to work despite testing positive for Covid-19.

He and colleagues also warned about PPE shortages in Voronezh city. Later - lying in a coronavirus hospital bed - Shulepov made a second video to retract the claims amid suspicions he was pressured to do so.

On Saturday, while being treated at Novousmanskaya district hospital, the experienced ambulance doctor plunged from a second floor window sustaining skull fractures. He is now in a grave condition.

Two senior women doctors in Russia have died recently after falling from hospital windows amid reports they had challenged their superiors over a lack of PPE for coronavirus patients.

Shulepov was filmed with paramedic colleague Alexander Kosyakin who - a day earlier - had been summoned by police under suspicion of spreading fake news after complaining about PPE shortages.