Russian Doctor 'Falls' 50 Feet From Hospital Window After Complaining Of Lack Of PPE

So many accidents in Putin's Russia among those who dissent...
By Ed Scarce
Dr. Yelena Nepomnyashchaya Image from: Vestnik.icdc

According to reports, Dr Yelena Nepomnyashchaya disagreed with the decision to repurpose her hospital for COVID-19. It's not clear whether she fell, was pushed, or jumped. Pretty much anything is possible in Vladimir Putin's Russia these days though.

Source: The Moscow Times

The head of a Siberian hospital repurposed for coronavirus patients is in critical condition after she fell from the hospital building following a conference call with health officials, local media reported Saturday.

Yelena Nepomnyashchaya, 47, fell from a fifth-floor window of the Krasnoyarsk Regional Hospital for War Veterans after talks with the head of the Krasnoyarsk region’s health department, according to the TVK broadcaster.

Nepomnyashchaya was allegedly opposed to repurposing another of the hospital’s buildings to house 80 Covid-19 patients because of its shortage of protective gear and lack of proper training among staff, TVK cited an unnamed source as saying.

“Perhaps these were the circumstances that prompted the woman to commit a desperate act,” the source was quoted as saying.

