Trump Demands Obama Be Called To Testify, Really

Has a sitting president ever demanded a former president to be investigated?
Many of Trump's sycophants claim they like him because he "breaks the mold" and doesn't follow historical norms.
Unfortunately, every mold he breaks and norm he destroys throws the country more into chaos. And these days, chaos in the White House is literally leading to more sickness and death from COVID19. We are at over 83K deaths so far and climbing and Trump's inaction and absurd "instructions" (inject detergents and take hydroxychloroquine) has made dealing with the pandemic that much worse.
Now he's openly calling for a former president to be "called to testify." Barack Obama is to be "investigated" to aid him in his efforts to try and erase the stain of the Mueller probe and he's demanding his Senate flunkies do it.
And SOOprise SOOprise, Lindsey Graham is not rushing to bring the extremely popular, sane, and eloquent former president to be on television to discuss Donald Trump during this election year.