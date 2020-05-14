Trump Demands Obama Be Called To Testify, Really

Has a sitting president ever demanded a former president to be investigated?

Many of Trump's sycophants claim they like him because he "breaks the mold" and doesn't follow historical norms.

Unfortunately, every mold he breaks and norm he destroys throws the country more into chaos. And these days, chaos in the White House is literally leading to more sickness and death from COVID19. We are at over 83K deaths so far and climbing and Trump's inaction and absurd "instructions" (inject detergents and take hydroxychloroquine) has made dealing with the pandemic that much worse.

Now he's openly calling for a former president to be "called to testify." Barack Obama is to be "investigated" to aid him in his efforts to try and erase the stain of the Mueller probe and he's demanding his Senate flunkies do it.

If I were a Senator or Congressman, the first person I would call to testify about the biggest political crime and scandal in the history of the USA, by FAR, is former President Obama. He knew EVERYTHING. Do it @LindseyGrahamSC, just do it. No more Mr. Nice Guy. No more talk! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 14, 2020

And SOOprise SOOprise, Lindsey Graham is not rushing to bring the extremely popular, sane, and eloquent former president to be on television to discuss Donald Trump during this election year.

“We do have oversight of it as Congress — appropriate oversight,” Graham said. “But hauling a former president before an oversight committee, I don’t think that’s been done before. And presidentially, I’d be careful what I wish for.”https://t.co/1tm4PVHhRn — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) May 14, 2020

“I understand President Trump’s frustration, but be careful what you wish for.”



TRANSLATING LINDSEY GRAHAM: The modern GOP cannot long tolerate exposure of the truth. — Thom Sgt (@Thom_Sgt) May 14, 2020

Lindsey knows: put @BarackObama under oath at your peril. He knows lots of things you don't want out in public. He's the thread that, once pulled, would destroy every bit of the "republican sweater".



It's coming anyway. 2020 is pure Obama v Trump. — The Faitheism Project (@TheFaitheismPro) May 14, 2020