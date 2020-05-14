Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Trump Demands Obama Be Called To Testify, Really

Donald Trump is completely mental.
By John Amato
Trump Demands Obama Be Called To Testify, Really
Completely mental. Image from: @bluegal (Composite)

Has a sitting president ever demanded a former president to be investigated?

Many of Trump's sycophants claim they like him because he "breaks the mold" and doesn't follow historical norms.

Unfortunately, every mold he breaks and norm he destroys throws the country more into chaos. And these days, chaos in the White House is literally leading to more sickness and death from COVID19. We are at over 83K deaths so far and climbing and Trump's inaction and absurd "instructions" (inject detergents and take hydroxychloroquine) has made dealing with the pandemic that much worse.

Now he's openly calling for a former president to be "called to testify." Barack Obama is to be "investigated" to aid him in his efforts to try and erase the stain of the Mueller probe and he's demanding his Senate flunkies do it.

And SOOprise SOOprise, Lindsey Graham is not rushing to bring the extremely popular, sane, and eloquent former president to be on television to discuss Donald Trump during this election year.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Donate