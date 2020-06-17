'He's Full Of Shit': John Bolton's Book Dishes Dirt On Pompeo, China, And More

Peter Baker gives us a sneak peak at John Bolton's memoir, set to be released next week, and it's filled with dirt about Trump, his minions, and how they really feel about him. Spoiler alert. They know he's a sham.
By itself, it doesn't sound particularly revelatory, since this is not the first book by an administration insider to be published. I just finished "A Very Stable Genius," and there were plenty gobsmacking details in there about the ignoramus-in-chief, the lickspittles who cater to his every whim, and the few grown ups who dared raise their hands to object.
No other book, though, is written by someone so high up in the administration, nor whose publication Trump has gone to such great lengths to stop. Nicolle Wallace's intro lists just a few of the reasons why:
I don't know about you, but I like Potty-Mouth Nicolle. Furthermore, I am perfectly capable of hearing all there is to hear in Bolton's book without losing sight of what a traitorous, cowardly piece of sh*t he is for not coming forward with it when it might have actually helped the nation.
As usual, Wallace brought things around to where they belonged: on the illegality and wrongdoing.
KATYAL: It very well could be, so I mean, I think that that's exactly the right question. I know lot of people are focusing on Bolton and his motivation and stuff. The story here is not Bolton. The story is Donald Trump and the fact that his top aide, his former National Security Adviser, is documenting a pattern of definitely impeachable and indeed criminal conduct here. And that is just an astounding thing. And the irony for Bolton is that he writes this book, which is all about how the president is abusing his national security powers in aid of his personal political goals. And now Bolton faces a lawsuit for exactly that. The same course of conduct, in which the president has politicized the pre-classification review process to try to stop publication of the book. It's obviously not working. Peter's already got a copy of it. But has done that in and displaced the career officials who do that with political apparatchiks who have tried to hold up the book and now they have gone to court to try to stop him. It won't work, it's not working already, but it shows a desperate and frankly incompetent administrative move.
I really like Katyal's take. Bolton isn't the story. He wants the attention and the praise (and the money...), but let's not give him ANY of that. Focus on the criminality detailed, let the book LEAK (don't spend a dime, please), and let Congress subpoena Bolton to testify on the material he has put out there into the public eye. This coward deserves nothing but derision.