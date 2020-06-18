Kilmeade: Bolton's 'Bitchy' Book Bad For The Country

Trump's early morning propaganda TV show lamented the fight between John Bolton and Donald Trump.

Brian Kilmeade in particular is torn. Bolton was a regular guest on Kilmeade's radio program back in the day, and Kilmeade applauded Bolton Thursday as a "conservative's conservative."

How does Trump TV square their love for Bolton with loyalty to Trump?

Sure, it's uncomfortable for Fox and Friends to attack John Bolton over his new book about the unfit-for-office president, but they were up to the task.

John Bolton, Donald Trump's former national security advisor, was also the former UN ambassador under George Bush, and a Fox News contributor for years. He has close friends on their network.

Brian Kilmeade said that as he lamented Bolton's treachery.

Steve Doocy opened up by parroting the DOJ's concerns over Bolton's book. DOJ wants Bolton's monies from the book to go into a trust account. until the issue of "classified information" is resolved.

Their love of capitalism and the free markets just flew out the window. Republicans are hypocrites at all times.

Kilmeade was up next and explained how Bolton came on his radio show "once a week for five years" and that put him in an awkward position.

But in Trumplandia, that only buys you so much loyalty in the eyes of a Trump stooge.

The best putdown Brian could find was from Ben Domenech, who co-founded the despicable "Federalist." Domenech told him he already read the book and Bolton came off bitchy.

Wow, what a put down! He's bitchy.

That does sound like John Bolton.

And then Brian, like the Trump toady he is, said substituted "our country" for "Donald Trump."

Kilmeade said, "John Bolton goes for the jugular...he is bitter and he is angry."

“This hurts the country,” Kilmeade said.

No, Brian. It hurts Trump's re-election chances which is the only thing Trump has ever cared about apart from his daughter Ivanka.

Donald Trump is not "the country."

He continued, “If you have a national security advisor that tells the inner secrets of what goes on behind closed doors with other nations, it hurts the country.”

Then Kilmeade opened up to what is really bothering him.

“And if you are a Republican and you're doing this, you’re basically saying 'I’m gonna what I can I to get Joe Biden elected. That goes against everything that John Bolton has done his entire career, Ainsley.”

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt said "Is that gonna change the way you vote? It might. It might change some people's minds."

There you have it.