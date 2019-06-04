Fox And Friends Lies About British Boos For Ivanka Trump And John Bolton

Minutes before Trump and Theresa May were to hold a joint press conference, Ivanka Trump and John Bolton were booed by a gathered crowd when they emerged from 10 Downing Street.

But if you're watching Fox News, you were told something totally different.

Fox and Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade described the action like a sports play-by-play man as the two figures appeared on our screens.

Kilmeade said, "And here comes Ivanka and John Bolton and some security. The security advisor and Ivanka walking across together.

(Audible boos could be heard from the onlookers.)

Steve Doocey said, "Does it sound like some booing?"

Kilmeade replied, "Yeah, it does"

Then the lies began.

He continued, "It’s not for Ivanka, it’s for John Bolton, and he loves it.”

Kilmeade, as well as his other Fox and Friends co-hosts, were not on the scene but narrating from a TV monitor in their US studio. So how could they possibly know the boos were not for Ivanka?

Well, because they said so.

That's groundbreaking journalism. That's true honesty.

“He pretty much is looked at as somebody, as the tough guy in that administration, and he loves that label,” Kilmeade opined.

I imagine Bolton told him so, so it must be true.