Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

C-SPAN Caller Blasts Ralph Reed As An 'Political Opportunist'

Former Republican Rep. Ralph Reed, a leader in the conservative Christian movement, on Tuesday defended President Donald Trump’s decision to attack peaceful protesters so that he could hold a photo op with a Bible at St. John’s Church.
By David

Former Republican Rep. Ralph Reed, a leader in the conservative Christian movement, on Tuesday defended President Donald Trump’s decision to attack peaceful protesters so that he could hold a photo op with a Bible at St. John’s Church.

“As an American, I was glad that he went there,” Reed told C-SPAN’s Washington Journal. “It was symbolic but that’s important. The things that he does with the bully pulpit of his office conveys a message and the message was, I believe, we’ re not going to allow our country to be run over by rioters and looters and terrorists.”

“The president has a responsibility and takes the oath of office with his hand on a Bible to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States,” he added.

Several minutes later, a Republican caller accused Reed of being a hypocrite due to his support of Trump.

“Mr. Reed, since it is publicly known that [Trump] paid off prostitutes and porn stars, was cheating while his third wife was pregnant and all the other moral ineptitudes that he’s committed,” the caller said, “his inaction on the COVID-19 virus. He has recommended bleach and other things used on the human body.”

“His just utter chaos in office,” he continued. “His recent comments about the military. How in good conscience could you support a person like this.”

The caller added: “Mr. Reed, you are political opportunist of the first order and just like how the money lenders were shoved out of the temple by Jesus Christ, you should be too.”

Reed said the remark was a “personal attack.”

“I think the arguments you just made about Donald Trump are not only consistent with the Gospel that Jesus preached when he was here on Earth and taught,” the Christian conservative opined. “I think it’s the very opposite. He didn’t condemn people who were sinners and had led imperfect lives.”

Reed reminded the caller that Christ refused to shun a mixed-race Samaritan woman who had been married five times. He did not, however, explain how the story compared to Trump’s history of inflaming racial tensions.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us