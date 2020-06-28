Chris Christie: Trump Is Losing, And If He Doesn't Change Anything, He Will Lose

Chris Christie gave his unvanished assessment of the Trump's election chances at this point. Naturally enough, MAGA hated it.

Transcript:

STEPHANOPOULOS: President Trump on Thursday night with Sean Hannity.

Let's talk about this now with our roundtable. We're joined by Chris Christie, former governor of New Jersey, CEO of Democracy for America, Yvette Simpson, Rahm Emanuel, former White House chief of staff and mayor of Chicago, and Republican strategist Sara Fagen.

And, Chris, let me begin with you. You saw the president get that question on his second term, priorities. Didn't specify anything when he was talking to Sean Hannity right here.

You're in regular contact with the White House. Does the president believe he's losing right now and what does he need to do about it?

CHRIS CHRISTIE, FORMER NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR AND ABC NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, listen, he is losing. And if he doesn't change course, both in terms of the substance of what he's discussing and the way that he approaches the American people, then he will lose. There's no question that while these national polls are less significant in terms of the raw numbers, the trend is obvious. The trend is moving towards Joe Biden, when Joe Biden hasn't said a word. Joe Biden's hiding in the basement and not saying anything. No -- no discredit to the vice president, if you're winning without doing anything, why do anything?

The president has to change course here both in terms of the substance and answering that question much better than he did with Sean Hannity in terms of what he wants to do in a second term. And, secondly, he needs to approach the American people in a different way than he's been approaching him recently.

So I said this last week, George, you know, there's no doubt the president's an underdog. He's more of an underdog today than he was a week ago. Now, there's 128 days left as was said by Nate Silver, and there's still a lot time to go here. And President Dukakis as I said last week was up over Vice President Bush back in 1988 at this time. So, there’s still a lot of time to go but there has to be some fundamental changes that needs to be made by the president and his team.

If they don’t do it, they’re in big trouble.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Some real candor there from Chris Christie.