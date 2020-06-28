Chris Wallace Calls Dishonest Trump Edit Of Biden's Remarks A 'Cheap Shot'

Chris Wallace may be one of the few anchors over at Fox who will actually take Trump or members of his administration to task for their constant gaslighting and incompetence, but he's still not willing to lay a glove on his colleagues for aiding and abetting Dear Leader and his criminal administration, and most of the criticism we ever get from Wallace is tepid at best.
Wallace spoke to guest host Trace Gallagher on this Friday's Bill Hemmer Reports, and was asked about a supposed "gaffe" by Joe Biden, where he said the number of coronavirus deaths in the United States was 120 million, and then immediately corrected himself and said it was 120 thousand.
The RNC and the Trump campaign both tweeted out edited versions which, of course, left out the correction:
Sean Hannity asked Trump about the "gaffe" without mentioning it had been edited to leave out Biden's immediate correction during a townhall on Fox Thursday evening.
And the hosts of Fox & Friends finally mentioned the coronavirus death toll for the first time in over a week -- to make fun of Joe Biden, and to once again speculate on whether Biden has dementia.
Wallace somehow failed to mention his own network's "cheap shots" at Biden when taking the Trump campaign to task during his appearance on Hemmer's show:
Fox News anchor Chris Wallace said Friday that attacking Joe Biden over his verbal slip-up on the number of coronavirus deaths is a “cheap shot.”
[...]
Sean Hannity brought up the comment to President Donald Trump during their Thursday event, remarking, “I don’t know whether to laugh or cry.” Trump teed off and hit Biden in response.
But Biden corrected himself immediately — the full quote was “Now we have over 120 million dead from Covid, I mean, 120,000 dead from Covid” — something Fox News’ Trace Gallagher made a point of of highlighting in speaking with Wallace.
“It appears that he did correct himself fairly rapidly,” Gallagher said. “Clearly, a lot of people stopped that sound bite there where he stopped at 120 million. He corrected it fairly quickly there, and still he got a lot of heat for those types of gaffes, including from the president, and I’m wondering if you think that’s fair ball these days.”
Wallace replied “no” and pointed to a Trump gaffe at the same town hall where Trump went after Biden for his gaffes:
I think it’s a cheap shot. Biden makes enough mistakes that you can find them. All of us have said ‘120 million, I mean 120,000,’ which is basically what he did, and in fact in that same town hall with Sean Hannity, the president at one point says, ‘Well, Biden is going to be president because maybe people don’t like me or something.’ He in effect says “Biden is going to be president.’ Look, we all know when something is really off. And Biden has said some things that were off. That wasn’t one of them.