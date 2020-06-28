Chris Wallace Calls Dishonest Trump Edit Of Biden's Remarks A 'Cheap Shot'

Chris Wallace may be one of the few anchors over at Fox who will actually take Trump or members of his administration to task for their constant gaslighting and incompetence, but he's still not willing to lay a glove on his colleagues for aiding and abetting Dear Leader and his criminal administration, and most of the criticism we ever get from Wallace is tepid at best.

Wallace spoke to guest host Trace Gallagher on this Friday's Bill Hemmer Reports, and was asked about a supposed "gaffe" by Joe Biden, where he said the number of coronavirus deaths in the United States was 120 million, and then immediately corrected himself and said it was 120 thousand.

The RNC and the Trump campaign both tweeted out edited versions which, of course, left out the correction:

WHAT IS GOING ON WITH JOE BIDEN?



Joe Biden just said, "Now we have OVER 120 MILLION dead from COVID." pic.twitter.com/QBQTDyzzZt — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 25, 2020

Joe Biden is very confused.



He just falsely claimed 120 million Americans (more than one-third of the country) died from the coronavirus.



This is after he previously claimed 150 million Americans died from guns.



He's not playing with a full deck, folks. #BarelyThereBiden pic.twitter.com/GwKgdiFjdb — Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) June 25, 2020

Sean Hannity asked Trump about the "gaffe" without mentioning it had been edited to leave out Biden's immediate correction during a townhall on Fox Thursday evening.

And the hosts of Fox & Friends finally mentioned the coronavirus death toll for the first time in over a week -- to make fun of Joe Biden, and to once again speculate on whether Biden has dementia.

Via @revrrlewis, Fox & Friends' report on Biden's gaffe was the first time the coronavirus death toll had been mentioned on the program in more than a week. https://t.co/cMWPovkf8W https://t.co/YFCh4cKfey — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) June 26, 2020

Wallace somehow failed to mention his own network's "cheap shots" at Biden when taking the Trump campaign to task during his appearance on Hemmer's show: