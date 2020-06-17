Entertainment
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

HBO's 'I May Destroy You' Is Devastating

HBO's newest series is excellent.
By John Amato

I applaud HBO for picking up Michaela Coel's newest project after her success on Chewing Gum and Black Earth Rising.

I almost hate to reveal what it's about because at the end of episode one it all comes crashing down on you and it's better to go in blind.

The pilot meticulously sets up "Arabella's" world. She's a successful writer who is leaving Italy and her lover to get back to England to finish her latest book because she's up against a hard deadline.

She pulls an all-nighter to finish, but writer's block interferes, so she heads out to meet up with some friends at a bar.

The second episode is devastating.

We are two episodes in and I'll leave the rest to you.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us