HBO's 'I May Destroy You' Is Devastating

I applaud HBO for picking up Michaela Coel's newest project after her success on Chewing Gum and Black Earth Rising.

I almost hate to reveal what it's about because at the end of episode one it all comes crashing down on you and it's better to go in blind.

The pilot meticulously sets up "Arabella's" world. She's a successful writer who is leaving Italy and her lover to get back to England to finish her latest book because she's up against a hard deadline.

She pulls an all-nighter to finish, but writer's block interferes, so she heads out to meet up with some friends at a bar.

The second episode is devastating.

We are two episodes in and I'll leave the rest to you.